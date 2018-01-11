2017 Review of Technologies Transforming the Tight Oil Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Technologies Impacting the Future of Tight Oil Extraction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the trend for increase in the global demand for energy and depletion of oil resources becoming evident, the oil and gas players were in immediate need to adopt measures to bridge this supply-demand gap. Their focus had turned towards tapping into unconventional oil reserves as they exhibited sufficient potential to meet the future energy.

This lead to the development of tight oil industry. With identification of more tight oil reserves by the day, this industry has constantly showed appreciable growth in the last few years. To sustain this growth and to further expand its market size, the role of technology becomes vital.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

Research Objectives and Scope

Research Process and Methodology

Key Findings

2.0 Overview: Tight Oil Extraction



Processes Improving Tight Oil Extraction also Enhance Oil Productivity

Important Characteristics for Identifying Tight Oil Resources in the Future

Significance of Tight Oil Extraction

High Regional Oil & Gas Productivity with Lower Energy Costs Are Primary Drivers for the Development in Tight Oil Extraction

Drivers Explained

Highly Expensive Infrastructure and Government Policies Will Hinder the Development of New Technologies

Restraints Explained

Innovations in Tight Oil Extraction Depend on the Funding Scenario

Research Centers Are a Big Platform to Enhance the Existing Practices in Tight Oil Extraction

Notable Partnerships in the Tight Oil Extraction Industry

Innovator Profiles for Tight Oil Extraction

Global Market Ecosystem for Tight Oil Extraction

Tight Oil Infrastructure Landscape Predominantly Driven by Urbanization and Industrialization

Triangle of Challenges in Tight Oil Industry

3.0 Technologies Impacting the Future of Tight Oil Extraction



Hydraulic Fracturing Offers Easy access to Oil and Gas Present in Deep Oil Reservoirs

Many Companies have Effective Fracturing Solutions to Optimize Productivity and also Maintain Sustainability

Improved Oil Recovery through Fluid Injection

Brief Comparison of IOR Techniques Employed

Optimizing Tight Oil Assets and Reducing Exploration and Production Risks through Micro-Seismic Technology

Horizontal Drilling Creates More Opportunities for Increasing Oil Extraction

Stakeholders Involved in Horizontal Drilling Follow Safe Practices to Ensure Sustainability

Multiple Wells in a Single Pad will Enable More Oil Extraction with Lesser Costs

The Design of Patented Pad Drilling Systems Enables Increased Oil Productivity and also Reduces Oil Spills

Integration of IoT in the Tight Oil Industry Is Expected to Rise Gradually in the Coming Years

IoT Based Companies Provide Software Platforms That Enable Realtime Monitoring So As to Increase Efficiency

Nanoparticles and Nanofluids Are the Primary Areas Attracting Increased Research and Implementation in the Tight Oil Industry

4.0 Future Trends and Insights



Growth Opportunity Tight Oil

Emerging Trends Ahead

Technology Emergence Roadmap

PESTLE Analysis for Tight Oil Extraction

Strategic Insights

5.0 Appendix



Key Patents Covering Tight Oil Extraction

Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pp9p36/2017_review_of?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716