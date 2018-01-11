2017 Review of Technologies Transforming the Tight Oil Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
With the trend for increase in the global demand for energy and depletion of oil resources becoming evident, the oil and gas players were in immediate need to adopt measures to bridge this supply-demand gap. Their focus had turned towards tapping into unconventional oil reserves as they exhibited sufficient potential to meet the future energy.
This lead to the development of tight oil industry. With identification of more tight oil reserves by the day, this industry has constantly showed appreciable growth in the last few years. To sustain this growth and to further expand its market size, the role of technology becomes vital.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
- Research Objectives and Scope
- Research Process and Methodology
- Key Findings
2.0 Overview: Tight Oil Extraction
- Processes Improving Tight Oil Extraction also Enhance Oil Productivity
- Important Characteristics for Identifying Tight Oil Resources in the Future
- Significance of Tight Oil Extraction
- High Regional Oil & Gas Productivity with Lower Energy Costs Are Primary Drivers for the Development in Tight Oil Extraction
- Drivers Explained
- Highly Expensive Infrastructure and Government Policies Will Hinder the Development of New Technologies
- Restraints Explained
- Innovations in Tight Oil Extraction Depend on the Funding Scenario
- Research Centers Are a Big Platform to Enhance the Existing Practices in Tight Oil Extraction
- Notable Partnerships in the Tight Oil Extraction Industry
- Innovator Profiles for Tight Oil Extraction
- Global Market Ecosystem for Tight Oil Extraction
- Tight Oil Infrastructure Landscape Predominantly Driven by Urbanization and Industrialization
- Triangle of Challenges in Tight Oil Industry
3.0 Technologies Impacting the Future of Tight Oil Extraction
- Hydraulic Fracturing Offers Easy access to Oil and Gas Present in Deep Oil Reservoirs
- Many Companies have Effective Fracturing Solutions to Optimize Productivity and also Maintain Sustainability
- Improved Oil Recovery through Fluid Injection
- Brief Comparison of IOR Techniques Employed
- Optimizing Tight Oil Assets and Reducing Exploration and Production Risks through Micro-Seismic Technology
- Horizontal Drilling Creates More Opportunities for Increasing Oil Extraction
- Stakeholders Involved in Horizontal Drilling Follow Safe Practices to Ensure Sustainability
- Multiple Wells in a Single Pad will Enable More Oil Extraction with Lesser Costs
- The Design of Patented Pad Drilling Systems Enables Increased Oil Productivity and also Reduces Oil Spills
- Integration of IoT in the Tight Oil Industry Is Expected to Rise Gradually in the Coming Years
- IoT Based Companies Provide Software Platforms That Enable Realtime Monitoring So As to Increase Efficiency
- Nanoparticles and Nanofluids Are the Primary Areas Attracting Increased Research and Implementation in the Tight Oil Industry
4.0 Future Trends and Insights
- Growth Opportunity Tight Oil
- Emerging Trends Ahead
- Technology Emergence Roadmap
- PESTLE Analysis for Tight Oil Extraction
- Strategic Insights
5.0 Appendix
- Key Patents Covering Tight Oil Extraction
- Key Contacts
