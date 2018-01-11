

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., revealed Thursday that he has decided against challenging Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., this fall.



President Donald Trump personally urged Cramer to run for Senate, but the congressman said during an interview with KFYR radio that he has decided to run for re-election to the House instead.



'We've decided that the best thing for our family and for me and I think, frankly, for North Dakota is for me to seek re-election to the House of Representatives,' Cramer said.



He added, 'While it's still a robust campaign - there's still a lot of work to do - it's far less intense than flying around the country for the next 10 months every weekend going to Chicago and New York and you know, someplace far away to raise adequate funds to, you know, to run.'



Heitkamp is seen as one of the Republicans' top Senate targets in 2018, as she represents a state Trump won by 36 points in the presidential election.



However, the decision by Cramer leaves Heitkamp with only one confirmed Republican challenger: potato farmer and state Senator Tom Campbell.



'With today's announcement, now is the time for North Dakota conservatives to focus squarely on defeating Senator Heitkamp this November, and I am committed to doing exactly that,' Campbell said in a statement



He added, 'I look forward to providing Kevin with a conservative partner in the Senate after I defeat Senator Heitkamp.'



