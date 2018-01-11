According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global AWD e-bikes marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global All-Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global AWD e-bikes market into the following type of segments based on drive technology. They are:

Twin hub motor

Front hub motor and rear paddle drive

Mid-drive motor with transfer drive

Twin hub motor

In twin hub motors, there are two motors in AWD e-bikes, one for each wheel. These motors are sleek in design for ease of assembly on the wheel hub of an e-bike. The designs are sleek in direct-drive construction. But, with the increasing power requirements, the size of the motor (radius of the motor disc, as seen from outside) increases. This increase in size is attributed to the fact that higher power requirement requires higher speeds. In such cases, high current density is required, which implies an increase in electrical windings. There is a restricted power rating that can be comfortably reached with optimum performance.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive manufacturing research, "Direct-drive hub motors have been utilized in few models of high-power cycles in the rear-wheel-drive assist configuration. These motors have a power of 2,000 W and can technically support a large radius motor box on the rear wheel. The twin hub motor mostly finds a preference in the aftermarket. Some of the basic e-bike manufacturers utilize direct-drive hub motors for their starting range product line-ups. All wheel drives mostly use a geared hub motor component to drive the wheel."

Front hub motor and rear paddle drive

Front hub motor and rear paddle drive concept was developed and introduced into the market by Karbon Kinetics, an innovator in e-bike technology. The concept is simple. The drive is connected to the front wheel, which is the motor assist, while the rear wheel has the standard paddle drive mechanism. Karbon Kinetics is one of the biggest innovators of the design, concept, and aesthetics of smart e-bikes in the market. The company has played an essential role in convincing e-bike audiences that it is easy to have an AWD e-bike with just one front drive hub motor.

"The market for the technology accounts for a good share of the aftermarket, with an approximate volume of 136.96 thousand units in 2016. The aftermarket sales volumes are generated due to the availability of low-cost products, optimized technology, and ease of installation," says Amey.

Mid-drive motor with transfer drive

The construction of the mid-drive motor is similar to geared hub drive motor. The only difference is the location of the motor and the mode in which the drive is transferred to the wheel. The transfer in a mid-drive motor can either use a belt or a chain or a drive shaft (via a gear arrangement). A mid-drive motor is typically used to transfer the motion to only one wheel, same as the paddle system in an ordinary bicycle.

The mid-drive motor transmission can be re-designed to drive both the wheels simultaneously from a single motor. The design of such AWD e-bikes is compact and neat. This attracts the attention of ordinary commuters or pleasure e-bike riders. This arrangement might lack in torque delivery at high speeds and may not provide performance efficiency. The servicing and maintenance of e-bikes with mid-drive motors with transfer drive technology is a bit on the higher side when compared with other technologies.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Christini AWD Bicycles

Karbon kinetics

Greenwit Technologies

