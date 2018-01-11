GPS-Free Geolocation Enables Organizations to Benefit from the Advantages of Geodata Over Low Power Wide Area Networks at a Decreased Cost

Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software, global connectivity service platforms and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Sagemcom, a French group and European leader of the high added-value smart terminals market, today announced that they have partnered to demonstrate LoRaWAN geolocation services at CES 2018.

With research indicating that over 50 percent of the IoT market is best suited to Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity and a third of the world's 15 billion connected devices forecasted to be dependent on geodata by 2020, LoRa geolocation is well positioned to offer power efficient and cost-effective location capability for a wide range of applications that do not require the precision of GPS.

Sagemcom and Senet are demonstrating LoRaWAN tracking capabilities through the integration of Sagemcom's geolocation solver software with Senet's LoRaWAN network. Sagemcom Siconia multi-sensor devices have been placed on mobile and stationary assets throughout the Las Vegas area and are reporting geolocation and environmental data over the Senet LoRaWAN network. Geolocation information is being combined with other readings and visualized in demo applications that illustrate how users across industries can leverage IoT data for asset management, inventory, security and maintenance. Sagemcom is conducting demonstrations in the Venetian, Tech West, Level 3, meeting rooms 3301A/3201B.

"LoRaWAN geolocation brings a strong disruption in the asset management and logistic markets and is a viable commercial technology for a wide variety of IoT applications where GPS is cost and/or battery life prohibitive," said Eric Rieul, CEO of Sagemcom Energy Telecom SAS. "Through our tight collaboration with Senet, we are able to rapidly deliver these new features and capabilities to market and successfully drive new business opportunities where the promise of IoT had previously been slowed by cost and scalability challenges."

"Geolocation is an exciting enhancement to our LoRaWAN connectivity services and opens up new use cases that are expected to drive substantial revenue streams for LoRaWAN network operators and solution providers," said Dave Kjendal, CTO of Senet. "We are pleased to be partnered with Sagemcom to deliver such high-performance and highly differentiated solutions to the market."

