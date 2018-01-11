The global automotive active safety system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global automotive active safety system market by safety feature including, ABS, LDWS, ESC, ACC, NVS, TPMS, BSD, and DMS. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increase in safety concerns

The use of vehicles has increased across the globe. People are driving vehicles for long distance journeys. This has increased the average kilometers traveled by passengers. Road transport is expected to be one of the prominent modes of ferrying passengers in the coming years. Mobility is also a necessity for industrial competitiveness but may have a negative impact on the environment, sustainability, and safety aspects. Over the last decade, the automotive industry has been actively working on improving road safety by preventing accidents and reducing injuries. Many safety measures are focused on drivers, as human errors are the major cause of accidents.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Automobile safety is evolving and is being adopted as an essential feature by both customers and vehicle manufacturers. There are many safety systems such as blind spot detection, lane departure warning, parking assist, and driver monitoring system that are available in the market."

Market trend: rising use of driverless and connected car providing better safety

It is possible that the intervention between the pedestrian protection system (PPS) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) would activate the collision avoidance system (CAS). In such a case, connected car technologies are anticipated to warn a vehicle to stay clear of the swerving range for the PPS to get activated. A PPS-enabled car during a swerving maneuver takes control of its ADAS to avoid hitting a pedestrian. The PPS warns of any nearby cars that are contemplating on carrying out such maneuvers and makes the car wait for the other vehicle's swerve to end before taking such attempts.

Market challenge: inaccuracy of a sensor can lead to a faulty system

Proactive maneuvering of vehicles to avoid road accidents is being fortified by governments and preferred by consumers for vehicle and occupant safety. However, improper tuning of autonomous car technology systems such as the electronic output from sensors deployed for chassis control such as brake system sensors, may create unwanted stoppages of vehicles. This may affect the drivers' driving experience and other vehicles on the road.

Key vendors in the market

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen

The global automotive active safety system market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many players. The market is vulnerable to many technical and financial challenges, facilitating inorganic growth. Owing to the rapid growth in active safety, there are new vendors entering the market, which is making the market highly competitive. Intense competition, rapid advances in technologies, change in governmental policies, and fluctuation in prices are some of the factors that are expected to influence market growth.

