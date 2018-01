WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After jumping at the open, shares of DST Systems (DST) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday. DST is currently up by 4.8 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The initial rally by DST came after the software and services provider agreed to be acquired by financial software maker SS&C Technologies (SSNC) for $5.4 billion.



