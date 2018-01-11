The global automotive engine heater market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005996/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive engine heater market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global automotive engine heater market by vehicle type including, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: engine heater reduces stress on engine and other components

The engine heater warms the engine block and as a result it warms the engine oil and coolant. This helps the oil and the coolant to thin out, which allows it to lubricate the engine's moving parts faster than when they are cold. In harsh and frigid winters, an engine heater is an absolute necessity.

Up to 50% of the engine wear is reduced when engine heaters are used. Premature engine wear happens while starting a vehicle in cold weather. Hence, as a pre-warmed engine places less demand on the components, using an engine heater is easier on the engine. The engine heater also protects the engine parts that may have contracted due to extremely low temperatures. Subsequently, engine heater also benefits the battery and the starter motor in a vehicle.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive componentsresearch, "When the engine is kept at a comfortable temperature, it helps in keeping the cabin temperature in check. By drawing in warm air from the vehicle's climate control, it can provide quicker comfort in the cabin when the vehicle is pre-heated using an engine heater. The engine heater also enables the battery to perform to its potential."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: engine block heaters for hybrid vehicles

Due to their environment-friendly nature, hybrid cars are the desired choice of consumers. However, during winter mornings this characteristic loses its value when hybrid vehicle owners idle their cars to warm them. In addition to the unnecessary burning of the fuel, idling also increases the vehicle emission levels.

The vendors in the market have come up with engine heaters for hybrid vehicles during harsh winters, which could make these vehicles fuel efficient and environment-friendly. Lower fuel consumption and emission is achieved when these vehicles plug in the block heaters while they are parked. This enables the engine to arrive at its optimal operating temperature. Using engine heaters in hybrid vehicles also enables switching to EV mode in a shorter period.

Market challenge: increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs)

The demand for EVs is growing at a fast rate across the world. Countries are focusing on sustainable transportation and striving to restrict the rising demand for fuel. EVs help in decarbonizing the transport sector and reduce the dependency of consumers on gasoline/diesel-based automobiles. Unlike conventional gasoline vehicles, which only convert about 17%-21% of the energy stored in gasoline to power the wheels, EVs are energy-efficient and convert about 58%-62% of the electrical energy from the grid to power at the wheel.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

DEFA

HOTSTART

MAHLE

Phillips Temro Industries (PTI)

Five Star Manufacturing Group

The global automotive engine heater market has a limited number of players, which operate internationally. The market is mainly dominated by region-specific players. By investing in technological developments and entering into strategic partnerships with other firms and OEMs in colder regions, the key vendors in the market are currently growing their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D. In colder regions such as Canada, Germany, and others, the engine heaters are provided with the purchase of almost any new vehicle.

Get a sample copy of the global automotive engine heater market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005996/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com