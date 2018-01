WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the rally seen in the previous session, airline stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Thursday. The NYSE Arca Airline Index is soaring by 4.3 percent to a record intraday high.



Within the airline sector, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is posting a notable gain after beating fourth quarter expectations and raising its 2018 earnings guidance.



