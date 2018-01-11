The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights Denmark" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this insight is to research and analyze the key developments and trends related to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and logistics and warehousing sectors in Denmark.

Denmark has become the 1st country in the world to rely on GPS probe data to monitor traffic and congestion on a national scale. Initiatives in terms of autonomous trucks and strong investments in automation have placed Denmark among the leading nations for innovation. Denmark is a highly environment-conscious country with ambitious emission targets. This paves the way for a number of technologies from LNG ships to autonomous vehicles and e-Vans. With Maersk taking on the role of a logistics orchestrator, the increasing popularity of 4PLs is anticipated.

A number of retailers with growing online sales are developing their own e-Fulfillment centers due to the lack of reliable and efficient service providers. Most large online companies, such as Amazon, will focus on the development of their own fulfilment centers and gradually expand into taking care of their own supply chain management. However, due to a boom in e-Commerce growth, a significant number of companies will opt to outsource their supply chain to 3PL service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Methodology

3. Economic And Trade Indicators

4. Freight Transportation

5. Logistics And Warehousing

6. Strategic Initiatives And Growth Opportunities

7. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Maersk

