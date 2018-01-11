Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal bicycle crank motor market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

E-bikes account for a significant share of the global bicycle sales. This mode of transport is cheap, efficient, flexible, fast, and eco-friendly. Crank motors that are used in e-bikes assist the rider in difficult terrains by minimizing the rider input and increasing power to the wheels. The global bicycle crank motor market is dominated by four major vendors. Apart from them, small, regional vendors are also present in the market.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for powertrain research, "Almost 60% of the bicycle crank motors in the market belong to the four large vendors that are Bosch, Panasonic, Yamaha, and Continental. In terms of revenue, Bosch is performing better than the average industry standard, followed by Panasonic. In terms of R&D expenditure, Bosch and Panasonic lead the market with higher R&D expenditure when compared with the other vendors."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bosch

Bosch is a global provider of technology and services. The company also manufactures a range of automotive and consumer products. The company's R&D activities focus on optimizing existing products and developing new technologies. Bosch eBike drive was launched in September 2010. Cult bicycle brands such as Cannondale and Scott are also powered by the Bosch eBike drive system. These bikes have a battery, a motor, and a control unit along with a sophisticated control panel.

Panasonic

The company manufactures and distributes electronic and electric products in Japan and across the world. Panasonic provides various business solutions such as communication solutions, security systems, professional audio-visual (AV), terminal solutions, document and imaging solutions, information technology (IT) solutions, and recording media. Panasonic produces efficient, high-quality, and reliable crank drive systems. The company offers a wide range of e-bikes that are reliable and ensure the riders the best eBike experience.

Yamaha

The company develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions in North America, Japan, and Europe. The company has operated in the e-bike market for over 10 years. Yamaha is the first company to introduce the crank drive e-bike system in the global market. The company offers a range of e-bike solutions such as power assist systems for e-bikes that are equipped with electric crank motors or hub motors, battery systems, and sensor-based interface.

Continental

Continental is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturing companies that manufactures, develops, and sells industrial tires and related products. The company also specializes in tachographs, brake systems, tires, automotive safety, powertrain components, chassis components, and other related parts for the automotive and transportation industries. Continental's e-bike systems are designed with high-class integrated components that focus on a smooth design and maximizing user-friendliness and ergonomics.

Brose Antriebstechnik

Brose Antriebstechnik is one of the divisions of the Brose Group. The company specializes in mechatronic systems. The company supplies electric motor for automobiles and e-bikes. The motor of e-bikes produced by Brose is made according to strict automotive standards. The company has its manufacturing plant in Berlin. Brose motors produces minimal noise and has a good power to weight ratio. The company produces different crank motors for specific e-bikes.

