The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights The Czech Republic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this insight is to research and analyze the key developments and trends related to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and the logistics and warehousing sectors in the Czech Republic.

Digitization will be the key factor driving the transportation sector. The major automotive ecosystem participants are investing in infrastructure development. Tech start-up companies are launching innovative products; however, only a few companies combine the old industrial knowledge with the new IT skills.

Logistics providers are actively developing and introducing up-to-date technological solutions in intralogistics and external logistics, supply chain management, and distribution processes. Just-in-Time and Just-in-Sequence logistics technologies are being developed.

Augmented Reality technologies are being actively used in the new class A warehouses across the country, which are equipped with modern WMS that allows for connectivity and monitoring using Pick-by-Vision through head-mounted screens and cameras.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Methodology

3. Economic And Trade Indicators

4. Freight Transportation

5. Logistics And Warehousing

6. Strategic Initiatives And Growth Opportunities

7. The Last Word

