Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Sweeteners Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sweeteners and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global sweeteners market is experiencing high demand due to the increased demand from the food and beverages industry, especially in growing economies such as China and India where increased disposable incomes and westernization have inculcated new eating habits," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, there is a substantial increase in the production of organic sweeteners made of stevia and sweet monk due to the growing demand for natural alternative sweeteners," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sweeteners Market:

The increasing demand for natural sweeteners from consumers

Increasing recommendations from governments and organizations to reduce sugar content from food products

Sugar tax gaining ground across nations

The increasing demand for natural sweeteners from consumers:

There is a high demand for natural sweeteners from the end-consumers owing to the growing concerns about obesity and diseases such as diabetes; this has prompted consumers to opt for naturally derived sweeteners instead of artificial sweeteners. Also, the trend toward natural food products has also fueled the growing demand for natural sweeteners such as stevia. The increasing demand for natural sweeteners has prompted sweetener manufacturers across the globe to expand their portfolio with more natural sweeteners.

Increasing recommendations from governments and organizations to reduce sugar content from food products:

Sweetener manufacturers are under immense pressure to reduce the sugar content in their product offerings, mainly in the food and beverages industry. Governments and international associations are calling for a considerable reduction in the sugar content used in various products. Various brands have now come up with internal policies that restrict the use of sweeteners beyond a specific limit, thus enabling the buyers to leverage costs on the declining demand.

Sugar tax gaining ground across nations:

Governments across the globe are increasing taxes on food and beverage products with added sugar content to try and curb the sugar intake among people. They are imposing heavy taxes on calorie-rich drinks such as carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, energy drinks, sweetened iced teas, and vitamin waters with an intention to encourage people to live a healthier lifestyle. Such measures enable the buyers to diversify their food product portfolio into healthy products.

