Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle airbag systems market to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006037/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial vehicle airbag systems market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global commercial vehicle airbag systems market by vehicle type (light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle airbag systems market:

Rising demand for CVs due to increasing developments in construction sector

Passive safety system acting as a product differentiator in developing economies

Growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising demand for CVs due to increasing developments in construction sector

Infrastructural developments have contributed to the increased demand for commercial trucks, tractors, and trailers. This directly leads to increased demand for commercial vehicle airbag systems. Lately, the BRIC nations have been witnessing massive infrastructural expansions. The construction and the mining industries have experienced immense growth in these nations. This leads to the growth of the global commercial vehicle airbag systems market, which can be linked to increased economic advancements on a global basis.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive electronics research, "Brazil initiated the Growth Acceleration Program-2007 to infuse investments in the infrastructure sector. This program has initiated more than 10,000 public and private infrastructure projects. The projects are mainly focused on road and highway development. Road transport is the most preferred means of transport for passengers and freight in Brazil. About 68% of Brazilian transport needs are met by on-road vehicles. Infrastructure development has contributed to product-line expansions and product innovations in the automotive industry."

Passive safety system acting as a product differentiator in developing economies

Over the past few years, the global economic slowdown created a volatile demand for automobiles in developed countries. However, emerging markets witnessed a robust growth in automobile salesbecause of the ideal population demographics, strong economic growth, and increased purchasing power. The high purchasing power and strong economic growth also created a robust market for luxury and premium vehicles in these countries. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the automobile market. Though various regulations mandate the use of passive safety systems as standard fitment, several OEMs have started marketing their vehicles based on safety features.

The economic growth in BRICS propelled the growth rate of the automotive industry. Intense vendor competition and saturated markets have encouraged most global vehicle manufacturers to change their focus to these nations. Many global automakers have partnered with automakers in emerging markets to gain access to the untapped markets.

Growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings

Governments across the world disclose the crash test ratings of automobiles for the benefit of automobile manufacturers, customers, and vendors. These ratings are published on many government and non-government portals such as national highway traffic safety association (NHTSA), ASEAN new car assessment program (NCAP), and Euro NCAP. The growing acceptance of safety certifications has pushed automotive manufacturers to manufacture vehicles that comply with the safety standards. The NCAP ratings for each automobile are based on the assessment that is carried out for occupant protection, pedestrian protection, and child protection systems.

"Governments and crash test rating agencies across the globe are imposing stern safety norms for automobiles because of the rising concerns over passenger safety. For instance, China NCAP imposed new standards for low-speed crash testing and whiplash," says Amey.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Rain Sensing Wiper System Market 2017-2021

Global Portable Wheel Load Scale System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Brake Pedal Position Sensor Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006037/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com