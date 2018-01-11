

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart is reportedly closing several Sam's Club stores across the US without giving any explanation.



Closures were reported in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Arizona, Alaska, and elsewhere. According to employees, they were not informed of the closures prior to showing up to work on Thursday.



The membership-store chain, in its twitter account, tweeted 'Hi, After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.'



