The global commercial vehicle telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global commercial vehicle telematics market segmentation by vehicle type and fitment type

Technavio's report on the global commercial vehicle telematics market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, including medium and heavy commercial vehicle and light commercial vehicle. As projected in 2016, around 64% of the market share originated from medium and heavy commercial vehicle. The increase in the demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicle is mainly due to the growing preference for transporting freight through roadways.

Based on fitment type, the global commercial vehicle telematics market has been segmented into embedded, tethered, and smartphone integration. In 2016, the embedded segment led the global commercial vehicle telematics market with around 62% share.

"The growth of the embedded segment is attributed to the increase in the collaboration of OEMs with other players in the value chain. There have been increasing collaborations between OEMs and other players in the telematics industry to encourage the adoption of embedded telematics," says Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Global commercial vehicle telematics market: competitive vendor landscape

The commercial vehicle telematics market is highly competitive. This is due to the presence of several players. The market is growing because of the growing integration of smartphones or tablets with automobiles to improve the in-vehicle experience of driving. Furthermore, the increasing collaboration of the commercial vehicle telematics market and the automobile insurance industry has enhanced the market growth. The global players dominate the commercial vehicle telematics market due to the direct supplier relationships, partnership and joint ventures with the vehicle manufacturer, mass production facilities to produce cheaper products, and the established distribution networks.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Commercial vehicle manufacturers entering into partnership with telematics manufacturers

High demand for fleet management solutions in the logistics sector

Market challenges:

Issues arising due to data insecurity

Technical challenges related to telematics system

Market trends:

Growing adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI) model

Truck platooning using telematics services

