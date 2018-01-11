The global frozen bakery additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006029/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global frozen bakery additives market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global frozen bakery additives market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into six additive type segments, including emulsifiers, colorants and flavors, preservatives, reducing agents, enzymes, and oxidizing agents.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global frozen bakery additives market into the following regions:

EMEA

Americas

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest frozen bakery additives market

Owing to the presence of larger food-manufacturing companies, EMEA has accounted for the maximum share of the frozen bakery additives market. Some of the predominantly used frozen bakery additives in this region are fat replacers, artificial sweeteners, colorants, and flavors, and their markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Despite the growing health concerns, the consumption of products such as pastries and rolls is high among the consumers.

"In Europe, especially in countries such as France, Spain, and Turkey, the increasing availability of different types of bread such as gluten-free and low-fat flatbread is driving the consumption of frozen bakery additives. The demand for frozen bakery additives during the forecast period will be affected due to home-baking with innovative oven technologies," says Kshama Upadhyay, a lead additives, adhesives, and sealants research expert from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Frozen bakery additives market in the Americas

In terms of consumption, the Americas was the second largest region in the frozen bakery additives market. Owing to the demand from developing countries such as Brazil, the frozen bakery additives market in South America is expected to witness significant growth. The use of emulsifiers and fat replacers is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increase in aging population.

"Obesity is a big concern in the region, a significantly large number of children and adolescents are obese. Hence, increasing concern about diseases such as obesity is expected to drive the consumption of additives such as fat replacers and emulsifiers during the forecast period," says Kshama.

APAC Frozen bakery additives market

APAC is the fastest growing region in the global frozen bakery additives market. Factors such as the change in lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and need for convenience have contributed to the demand for pastries, ice-creams, and rolls. Due to the lack of essential micronutrients and vitamins, the demand for fortified food is increasing in Asia. Colorants and flavors are the predominantly used food additives in this region. The increasing demand for frozen bakery products from developing economies such as India and China will drive the demand for food additives in this region.

The top vendors in the global frozen bakery additives market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Dupont

Kerry

PURATOS

Browse Other Reports:

-- Global Feed Additives Market 2017-2021

-- Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2021

-- Global Antimicrobial Additives Market 2017-2021

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006029/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com