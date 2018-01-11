The "The Future of the UK Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Future of the UK Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022" offers detailed analysis of the UK defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years.

This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

UK defense expenditure registered a CAGR of nearly -4.5%, declining from over US$57 Billion in 2013 to just over US$48 Billion in 2017.

Revenue expenditure forms the largest share of the UK defense budget, with an average allocation of around 77%, and the remainder of about 22% assigned for capital expenditure during the historic period. Expenditure for revenue purposes is expected to dominate the budget over the forecast period, although its allocation is expected to decrease to an average of around 75.5% and correspondingly, the share for capital expenditure is projected to increase to an average of about 24.5%.

UK's homeland security expenditure, spending on internal security, maintaining law and order, judiciary and prisons, and other related activities was valued at over US$23 Billion in 2013 and has declined to just over US$14 Billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of about -11%. Due to modernization plans, the allocation in terms of value is expected to rise over the forecast period.

Furthermore, threats from internal and external terrorist groups, the procurement of modern weapons for police personnel, and the strengthening of border security will increase the country's homeland security expenditure over the forecast period. The homeland security budget stands at about US$14 Billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow to around US$14.8 Billion in 2022, reflecting a CAGR of about 0.3%.

Companies Mentioned

Aibus S.A.S.

BAE Systems

Babcock International, Leonardo

Boeing UK

GKN Aerospace Services

General Dynamics UK

L-3 Communications Group

Lockheed Martin UK

Northrop Grumman UK

Rolls-Royce

Thales UK

