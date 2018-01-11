Technavio market research analysts forecast the global motorcycle twin cylinder engine market to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006044/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motorcycle twin cylinder engine market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global motorcycle twin cylinder engine market by motorcycle engine design type (inline-twin cylinder, v-twin cylinder, and flat-twin cylinder) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle twin cylinder engine market:

Rise in demand for mid-segment and premium bikes

Easy financing and increasing disposable income

Rising demand for air-cooled V-twin engines

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rise in demand for mid-segment and premium bikes

High-powered motorcycles have the largest market share in Europe and the Americas. These motorcycles use twin cylinder engines higher than 200cc. Generally, the sales of low-powered motorcycles are high in emerging markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia. High-powered motorcycles account only for 2% of the global sales in these developing countries. Therefore, there is scope for motorcycle manufacturers to expand their mid-segment and premium segment motorcycles in these emerging countries.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive manufacturing research, "Factors such as urban mobility and electric mobility in these countries are prompting this premium brand to expand its segment. There was sustainable growth in the 200cc-500cc motorcycle segment in developing countries such as India and China. The increased sales in the mid-segment and premium segment can be accredited to the increasing demand among young entrepreneurs, affluent college goers and swelling growth of affluent class people."

Easy financing and increasing disposable income

The Americas is a thriving market for the premium motorcycle manufacturers. The accessibility of these motorcycles in the Americas has been made easy with attractive financing options. Consequently, the market for bikes with engine capacity above 500cc is increasing. There are certain factors that are contributing to the growth of this premium segment. The primary factor are the financing options provided by several banks to enhance the accessibility of premium brands such as Triumph Motorcycles, Ducati Motor Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Big bike manufacturers are expanding their market in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This has allowed them to reach out to the maximum number of customers. British superbike manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles plans to get closer to the customer by introducing small store concept in the interiors of the country. They are working on improving their dealership network and thereby reaching out to the maximum number of customers.

Rising demand for air-cooled V-twin engines

The air-cooled V-twin engine is well known for its numerous features. Its technology and design have changed rapidly with the change in market dynamics. This vulnerable V-twin engine is widely known for its advanced technology and enhanced benefits. Harley-Davidson has been using these air-cooled V-twin engines for many years and has stood out significantly in the market. The signature sound and the immediate low-end torque are characteristic of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle. This air-cooled engine utilizes electronic sequential port fuel injection instead of carburetors.

"The demand for V-twin engines has increased as it fulfills the requirements of strict exhaust emissions. Besides, the increased demand for the engine has increased the overall market share of Harley-Davidson that primarily uses this air-cooled twin engine. The efficiency is high because of low frictional power losses. Moreover, it gives high power for low and medium range of speeds," says Ganesh.

Browse Related Reports:

Global All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles Market 2017-2021

Global E-Bike Market 2017-2021

Global All-wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006044/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com