DTMA: Republic of Moldova Joining the Blockchain Race for Innovation, Transparency and Investment

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / DTMA, "Digital & Distributed Technology Moldova Association," was founded locally and is supported by international advisory, with further workshops and presentations bringing several international representatives to Moldova to present variable use cases around blockchain. The DTMA community portal is now online and open to registrations.





DTMA's core objectives are to introduce international projects to Moldova and leverage the valuable asset Moldova has to offer, which is its human resources untapped market for developers. Amongst this, Moldova provides a perfect test bed for maturing and trialing projects that can then be exported into the global arena.

Projects that are currently in the works for 2018 that will play an economic value to the local economy and other areas are as follows:

January 2018 the launch of Moldova's 1st exchange with 8 Fiat pairing currencies.

DTMA recently launched its own blockchain version of Dash for Self governance and the use of the treasury as an option for students and academics to apply for small grants to explore blockchain initiatives.

Due diligence for the creation of a tech zone within the free economic zones with tax breaks for blockchain projects currently under discussion (to digitize and develop commercial real estate for up to 80 Hectares, for mining projects).

DTMA training and workshops for international companies looking to enter the Moldova market and for projects that would like to setup labs within universities with interns.

A Travel Portal has been put online with additional functionalities to be released within 2018 to support tour guides, exports of wine from Moldova and social engagement/marketing opportunities via tokenization. Currently, the portal is active with 900 Airlines, 800,000 hotels globally.

DTMA is currently running due diligence with local private companies to explore the viability of creating its own version of Level 39, Canary Wharf, London (dubbed the most influential hub for Innovation in Europe). This proposal could enable Moldova to be a hub between the CIS countries and EU.

DTMA's initiative and long-term goal is to support the digital era and attract the international marketplace of blockchain to consider Moldova as a viable and potential national hub, whilst improving and supporting higher education with the economic and digital roadmap of the government - "Digital Moldova 2020." DTMA welcomes digital currency communities and blockchain projects to join DTMA and support the inclusion and education of potential applications that Moldova could benefit from.

Visit the DTMA Website: http://www.dtma.md

See Moldova's first Crypto Exchange: https://cne.drachmae.market/login.php

Check out TamTamTravels: http://travel.tamtamtravels.com

DTMA is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

