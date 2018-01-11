Technavio's latest market research report on the global marine turbine propulsion engine marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006022/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global marine turbine propulsion engine market 2017-2021 under their heavy industry library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global marine turbine propulsion engine market is the rising demand to build new ships which will lead to a significant need for marine turbine propulsion engines.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global marine turbine propulsion engine market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising adoption of marine hybrid propulsion technology

Emergence of dual-fuel engines

Gradual adoption of LNG over conventional marine fuel

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising adoption of marine hybrid propulsion technology

The use of hybrid marine propulsion engines has increased due to the pollution caused by diesel propulsion engines. Standards for marine vessels operating in designated areas are being established by maritime authorities and several major ports worldwide. Shipping operators need to comply with these emission guidelines. In Europe, the EU has imposed stringent regulations on sulfur control norms through the declaration of ECAs in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea. Therefore, the use of hybrid vessels in northern and north-western Europe has increased, with inland boats and small ships that operate within the ECAs being the main contributors for development.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for unit operations "In APAC, countries such as China, Indonesia, and Australia are anticipated to make significant investments in offshore support vessels and hybrid tugboats. Along with APAC, South America is another region which is anticipated to witness a considerable addition of hybrid vessels due to the development of offshore hydrocarbon basins in the region. Therefore, the development of hybrid marine propulsion systems offers marine engine manufacturers the potential to increase their revenue and market shares which will drive growth for the overall market."

Emergence of dual-fuel engines

Both liquid and gaseous fuels are used to operate dual-fuel engines. These dual-fuel engines mix air with natural gas, and then the mixture is ignited using diesel as the fuel. Natural gas gradually substitutes diesel and the substitution rate refers to the portion of the cumulative fuel energy that is provided by the natural gas. The dual-fuel engine uses diesel if there is any interruption in the natural gas supply.

Merchant shipping companies will be able to reduce their fuel bills while simultaneously cutting down their emissions with the help of dual-fuel engines. Various industries across regions will adopt such technological and commercial advances and this will lead to the growth of the global marine turbine propulsion engine market.

Gradual adoption of LNG over conventional marine fuel

Majority of the fuel demand in the shipping industry stems from container shipping, bulk carrier/general cargo, and tanker (crude and chemical products) sectors. The broad range of fuels used by the shipping industry includes HFO and MDO/MGO, bio-alternatives, such as biodiesel and straight vegetable oils. Other fuels used include LNG, biogas, along with methanol and hydrogen, both of which are derived from methane or wood biomass.

"Even though the share of HFO would reduce over time, it is anticipated that it would still hold the majority share in marine vessels for at least a decade. But at the same time LNG is expected to be an important replacement for HFO. The chemical/product tanker market is expected to be the leading consumer of LNG as a fuel, within the shipping industry," says Gaurav

Browse Related Reports:

-- Global Busbar Trunking Systems Market 2017-2021

-- Global Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2017-2021

-- Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2017-2021

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006022/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com