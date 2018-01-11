Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, announced today that on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 4:05 p.m. (EST), the company will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The results will be published in a new format: a single report which will be posted at ir.cimpress.com and that eliminates the duplication of information in our historical multi-document announcement. On Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. (EST) the company will host a live Q&A conference call with management to discuss the financial results, which will be available via webcast at ir.cimpress.com and via dial-in at +1 (844) 778-4144, conference ID 4994308.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) is the world leader in mass customization. For more than 20 years, the company has focused on developing software and manufacturing capabilities that transform traditional markets in order to make customized products accessible and affordable to everyone. Cimpress brings its products to market via a portfolio of more than 20 brands including Vistaprint, Drukwerkdeal, Pixartprinting, Exaprint, WIRmachenDRUCK, National Pen and many others. That portfolio serves multiple customer segments across many applications for mass customization. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries.

