Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Conveyor Systems Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the heavy industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of conveyor systems and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Growing demand for conveyor systems can be attributed to its increasing demand from end-use industries such as mining, automotive, transportation, pharmaceuticals, foods and beverages, electronics, and packaging," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "In the automotive industry, conveyor systems are used in various functions such as transportation of heavy components during assembly, and automated painting and finishing applications," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Conveyor Systems Market:

Growing adoption of eco-friendly conveyor systems

Adoption of conveyor systems in e-commerce warehousing

Inclination toward customization of conveyor systems

Growing adoption of eco-friendly conveyor systems:

The buyers in this market space are increasingly adopting eco-friendly and energy-efficient conveyor systems to reduce the negative impact of their operations on the environment. The maintenance time and costs associated with eco-friendly conveyor systems are comparatively lower when compared with conventional conveyor systems. Moreover, this trend is promoted by regulatory pressures and end-user awareness of the energy and operational efficiency of such conveyor systems. The adoption of eco-friendly conveyor systems also helps in reducing energy consumption and operating costs due to lower maintenance.

Adoption of conveyor systems in e-commerce warehousing:

The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is leading to widespread changes in warehouse sizes, locations, and abilities. E-commerce companies across the globe are adopting various material handling equipment such as conveyor systems, high-velocity sortation units, and automated storage systems to streamline the flow of materials while improving space and labor costs.

The inclination toward customization of conveyor systems:

Suppliers of conveyor systems are gradually resorting to customization to distinguish their products from their competitors. The preference for customized conveyor systems is high among the buyers as they can exclude unnecessary features in such systems and include useful ones, thereby maximizing the ROI on their category spend. Customizing the conveyor systems as per the buyer's requirement also helps in increasing the operational efficiency by a considerable percentage.

