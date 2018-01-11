TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/18 -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres") (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the three months and year ending December 31, 2017 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

SmartCentres will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. (ET). Participating on the call will be members of SmartCentres' senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-800-263-0877. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating. A recording of this call will be made available Wednesday, February 14, 2018 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. To access the recording, please call 1-888-203-1112 and enter the Replay Passcode 7824747#.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.3 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group.

SmartCentres is now expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its existing shopping centres. SmartCentres' core vision is to provide a value-oriented shopping experience in all forms to Canadian consumers and to create high quality mixed-use developments in urban settings. SmartCentres is a fully integrated real estate provider with expertise in planning, development, leasing, operations and construction - all under one roof. For more information on SmartCentres, visit www.smartcentres.com.

Contacts:

Huw Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

SmartCentres

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7649

hthomas@smartcentres.com



Peter Sweeney

Chief Financial Officer

SmartCentres

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7865

psweeney@smartcentres.com



