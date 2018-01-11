INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 26, 2018 - RYB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Shares of RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB") (NYSE: RYB) pursuant to the September 27, 2017 IPO or between September 27, 2017 and November 22, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/ryb-education-inc?wire=2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) RYB failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from occurring at its schools; (ii) RYB's failure to remedy problems within its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while in the Company's care; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, RYB securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On November 24, 2017, media outlets announced that parents had accused an RYB nursery of drugging and abusing children. Then on November 27, 2017, RYB announced that one "teacher at the RYB-operated kindergarten in question was detained as a criminal suspect for maltreatment of children in the facility..."

If you suffered a loss in RYB, you have until January 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

