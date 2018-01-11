Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE: RPT) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2017 earnings press release after the market closes on February 20, 2018. It will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for these periods.

Shareholders and interested parties may access the call via:

Teleconference: (Toll-Free) 877-407-9205, no participant code

Webcast: www.rgpt.com or www.investorcalendar.com

A replay of the call will be available through February 28, 2018. The toll-free replay number is 877-481-4010, conference ID# 23919. A replay will also be archived at the aforementioned websites for ninety days.

ABOUT RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST:

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE: RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of dynamic town centers and urban-infill environments in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States. At September 30, 2017, the Company owned interests in and managed a portfolio of 60 shopping centers and two joint venture properties. At September 30, 2017, the Company's consolidated portfolio was 93.0% leased. Ramco-Gershenson is a fully-integrated qualified REIT that is self-administered and self-managed. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.rgpt.com or follow Ramco-Gershenson on Twitter @RamcoGershenson and facebook.com/ramcogershenson/.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that represent the Company's expectations and projections for the future. Management of Ramco-Gershenson believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions. Certain factors could occur that might cause actual results to vary, including deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, our continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

