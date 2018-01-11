TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/18 -- As at the close of business today, Inspiration Mining Corporation will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: January 11, 2018

Symbol: ISM

