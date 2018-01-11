SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply chain analysis study on the financial services industry'. A renowned financial services provider with business operations spread across economies, wanted to streamline their procurement function to improve productivity, compliance, and inter-department supply-demand visibility. The client also wanted to devise an efficient and centralized procurement system as their existing procurement function was highly decentralized.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005615/en/

Supply Chain Analysis Study for a Prominent Financial Services Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The financial services industry is witnessing a transformation toward a more consumer-centric environment to increase liquidity, reduce leverage, and improve additional capital."

In the financial services sector, leading financial services providers are leveraging the use of supply chain analysis to gain enhanced visibility into the operational experience, contract status, and supplier capabilities. These solutions also enable buyers to gain better control of procurement spends and compliance monitoring across business units.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The supply chain analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the financial services client streamline their sourcing abilities and boost cross-functional visibility. The solutions provided also helped the client devise robust marketing strategies to attract clients across economies.

This supply chain analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Ensure quality and compliance across the entire supply chain system.

Increase sales and improve ROI.

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete supply chain analysis case study here:

https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/financial-services-industry-supply-chain-analysis

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005615/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com