Competitive vendor landscape

The global natural antioxidant market is one of the growing markets. The market consists of both international and local vendors. With the extension of product applications in terms of innovation in technology and due to the increase in the demand from emerging markets, the competitive environment in the market might intensify further over the forecast period.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The market for the global natural antioxidants market is fragmented, and there is intense competition among the vendors to acquire market share. Access to raw materials, economies of scales, and product innovations are factors on which the vendors compete."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Adisseo

Adisseo manufactures and markets animal nutrition additives. The company operates six research centers, namely CARAT (analysis laboratory in Commentry), CERN, IDCAPS (La Rochelle), CINABio (Toulouse), CINACHEM (Saint Fons), and CFP (Commentry). Adisseo is one of the leading vendors in the nutritional solutions and additives for animal feeds. It offers antioxidants products under the brand Selisseo.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland is a producer of food ingredients, animal feeds, and biofuel that are used by manufacturers of various food materials. The business segment of the company is divided into five main parts, namely agriculture services, corn processing, oilseeds processing, specialty ingredients; and others.

Cargill

Cargill provides services in various segments such as financial services, food, agriculture, and industrial products. Cargill offers feed additives under the brand name PROMOTE. It helps in enhancing the performance of the feed. Under this brand, the company offers additives such as Proviox. Proviox is made up of specific natural antioxidants blends and is used for animals such as piglets, sows, and hogs.

DuPont

DuPont is dedicated to solving challenging global problems while creating measurable and meaningful value for its customers, employees, and shareholders. The company's dynamic portfolio of products, materials, and services meets the ever-changing market needs of diverse industries in more than 90 countries. The company offers natural antioxidants under the brand name Danisco. It offers antioxidants under the segment Nutrition and Health.

Royal DSM

Royal DSM is a life sciences and materials sciences company that provides products and solutions such as life protection systems, dietary supplements, medical devices, and bio-based materials to various end-markets. The company offers antioxidants that are used in food, beverages, and dietary supplements. It is the largest supplier of natural ingredients, which includes carotenoids (antioxidants and pigments). AstaSana is the product offered under carotenoids, which also includes astaxanthin.

