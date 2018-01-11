The Klein Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Array Biopharma Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018 (ARRY)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm notifies shareholders that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Array Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) who purchased shares between December 16, 2015 and March 17, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Array's NEMO study failed to show sufficient clinical benefit of the binimetinib NDA in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma; (2) Array was aware that this lack of supporting data would not be sufficient to receive FDA approval of binimetinib in use for patients with NRAS-mutual melanoma; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Array's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until January 22, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/array-biopharma-inc-arry?wire=2.

