SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'spend analysis study on the chemical industry'. A renowned company in the fine chemicals market space was facing difficulties in examining their marketing spend and identifying robust sourcing opportunities. The client wanted to leverage the use of spend analysis to gain better visibility into their business spends and implement a more competent processing platform to enhance their spend capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005644/en/

Spend Analysis Study for a Leading Fine Chemicals Industry Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Leading businesses in the fine chemicals space are increasing their focus on developing their strengths to drive growth and generate higher shareholder value."

In the chemical industry, firms are looking at devising new strategies that would help them meet the specific requirements of their customers seamlessly in a cost-effective manner. Also, leading players in this sector have started leveraging the use of spend analysis solutions to manage their maverick spend and improve business decisions efficiently.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

The spend analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the fine chemicals firm gain actionable insights into significant cost savings opportunities and assisted them in developing a robust negotiation tool for further sourcing strategies. The solutions offered also enabled the client to gain better visibility into the spending patterns and improve efficiency in capital outlays.

This spend analysis solution offered benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce their overall spend and achieve procurement efficiency.

Reduce procurement lead-time.

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete spend analysis case study here:

https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/fine-chemicals-industry-spend-analysis

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005644/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com