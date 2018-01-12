Cloud Lending Solutions, a leader in cloud-based lending software, was recognized as a "Top 25 FinTech Company for 2017" by APAC CIO Outlook Magazine. A panel of industrial experts and executives collaborated with the editorial board to curate the list with an aim to provide clarity into the ideal FinTech partners.

"The tech-savvy age has coaxed financial institutions to inspect age-old bank-first engagement models to stay relevant," said Snehal Fulzele, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cloud Lending Solutions. "Our front-end module, CL Portal, is a fully configurable interface between a borrower and financial institutions that aims to provide a differentiated, exceptional borrower experience. The portal is paired with our middle-office module that helps with loan origination and management across a myriad of asset classes such as Commercial Loans, Small Business Lending, Construction Loans, Secured Unsecured Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing. As a partner and advisor to our clients, we're helping increase loan volumes, reduce back-office inefficiencies, and increase revenue all while delighting borrowers. Being recognized as a top FinTech company validates our vision and our solutions to our clients."

Cloud Lending Solutions front-to-end lending platform is designed to enable Banks and Financial Intuitions to resolve long-existing disconnections between legacy processes, on-premise technology, and stringent regulations. As a leader in the FinTech industry, Cloud Lending Solutions provides a simplified front-to-end platform with enterprise-class security and compliance built into its core infrastructure. With "On-the-Go" business insights to improve lending operations, lenders can accelerate their loan processing with automation and configurations and provide a differentiated borrower experience.

To read the full article and the complete online edition of APAC CIO Outlook, please click here.

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions (CLS) is the leading user-centric designed lending platform for financial intuitions looking to create the ultimate borrower experience. With an integrated front-to-end lending platform and solutions for Commercial Loans, Small Business Lending, Construction Loans, Secured Unsecured Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing, the CLS platform is designed to support the next generation of products and services aimed at delighting borrowers and providing true product differentiation. Built on Salesforce, the worlds #1 CRM, Cloud Lending Solutions has offices in San Mateo, London, Sydney, and Bangalore. Visit us at https://www.cloudlendinginc.com/

