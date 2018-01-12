Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) announced today that it has priced an upsized offering of $1.0 billion principal amount of 7.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at 100% of par. The expected settlement date for the offering is 26 January 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Concurrent with the notes offering and as previously announced, Ensco is conducting offers to purchase for cash up to $985,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued interest) of (i) the outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2019 issued by Pride International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ensco ("Pride"), (ii) the outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2020 issued by Pride and (iii) the outstanding 4.70% Senior Notes due 2021 issued by Ensco. The terms and conditions of the tender offers are described in an Offer to Purchase dated January 10, 2018 (as amended and supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). Ensco intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering to fund the purchase price, which includes any applicable tender premium, payable with respect to the repurchase notes in the tender offers, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) is a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ.

