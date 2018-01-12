

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.347 trillion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday - down 5.6 percent on year.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.836 trillion yen and down from 2.176 trillion yen in October.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 181.0 billion yen, also missing forecasts for a surplus of 314.1 billion yen and down from 430.2 billion yen in the previous month.



Exports were up 13.9 percent on year to 6.768 trillion yen after gaining 14.3 percent a month earlier.



Imports jumped an annual 17.6 percent to 6.587 trillion after rising 18.5 percent in the previous month.



The capital account registered a deficit of 21.7 billion yen following the 17.1 billion yen shortfall in October.



The financial account saw a surplus of 1.404 trillion yen following the 853.2 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



The adjusted current account surplus was 1.700 trillion yen, missing forecasts for 2.168 trillion yen and down from 2.441 trillion yen in October.



Also on Friday, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in December, standing at 522.048 trillion yen.



That's down from the 2.7 percent increase in November.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.4 percent to 454.068 trillion yen - also down from the 2.7 percent increase in the previous month.



Lending from trusts gained 2.6 percent on year to 67.980 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks climbed an annual 7.4 percent to 2.396 trillion yen.



