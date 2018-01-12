

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Sam's Club, a division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT), announced changes to the business unit's U.S. real estate portfolio, with the closure of 63 clubs around the country. The company will convert up to 12 of the impacted clubs to eCommerce fulfillment centers in a move that will speed delivery of online orders, with the balance of the facilities closing over the next few weeks.



Currently, Walmart and Sam's Club operate more than 5,400 locations across the U.S.; after the actions announced today the company will have 597 clubs.



The action was taken after a thorough performance review. 'Transforming our business means managing our real estate portfolio and Walmart needs a strong fleet of Sam's Clubs that are fit for the future,' said John Furner, president and CEO of Sam's Club.



The first of these converted eCommerce fulfillment centers will be located in Memphis, Tenn.



Walmart will provide support and resources to those associates who are affected, including the bonus announced today and 60 days of pay, as well as severance to those eligible.



'We need great people to help lead us into the future and we hope that many of them will stay with the company at either a local store or club,' Furner said. 'Change is never easy, but we're making these decisions as part of running a healthy business.'



The company noted that it will record a discrete charge of about $0.14 per share related to these actions, with the vast majority of this in its fourth quarter. Further details will be shared, as appropriate, when the company releases quarterly results on February 20, 2018.



Earlier today, Wal-Mart Stores said that it plans to increase the starting wage rate for all hourly associates in the U.S. to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000. The increase in wages to associates will take effect in February.



