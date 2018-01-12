Total Continues Partnership with BWF until 2021

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy giant, Total, today announced a three-year extension of its partnership with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) until 2021.

Through this partnership, Total will cement its position as 'Official Energy Partner' - being an Official Sponsor for the newly minted HSBC BWF World Tour (Level 1 to Level 4) and HSBC BWF World Tour Finals which were previously known as the BWF World Superseries and BWF World Superseries Finals respectively.

Total will also continue as the Title Sponsor for all BWF Major Events (TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup, TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, TOTAL BWF World Championships).

"At Total, we firmly believe that our key values are aligned with the rigour and precision showcased in badminton. We are delighted to continue our support of the sport for three more years, focusing on an expanded scope. Having partnered with BWF since 2015, we are pleased that we have successfully increased Total's brand visibility and strengthened our footprint in the region," said Total Marketing & Services, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Senior Vice President, Christian Cabrol.

Mr. Cabrol added that the partnership also enables Total to continue invigorating interest in badminton while demonstrating its commitment to sports globally, namely motorsports, football and hockey.

Commenting on Total's support towards badminton, Stephane Lagrue, Specialties Vice President, Total Marketing & Services Asia Pacific &Middle East, "Recently, Total has incorporated a breakthrough innovation known as TOTAL QUARTZ with Age Resistance Technology in our product range, providing better performance, ultimate resistance and perfection to engine protection. We believe these product attributes are synonymous with badminton and are confident that this partnership will continue to boost brand recognition and create business opportunities for us in the region, beyond the traditional motoring arena."

BWF President Poul-Erik Hoeyer thanked Total for its enduring commitment to badminton and to BWF's global objective.

"We are extremely delighted that Total has extended its partnership with BWF until 2021. As we strive to make badminton popular across the world, we need the wholehearted support and enthusiasm of energetic forces such as Total.

"BWF is deeply encouraged by Total's commitment in helping us realise our vision as the international federation for badminton."

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

Total Marketing & Services in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Total Marketing Services develops and markets products primarily derived from crude oil, along with all of the associated services. Its 31,000 employees are present in 110 countries and its products and services offers are sold in 150 countries. Every day, Total Marketing Services serves more than 8 million customers in its network of over 16,000 service stations in 65 countries. Total Marketing & Services is present in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East market with a wide range of products and services including retail networks, lubricants products, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), special fluids, aviation and transportation fuels. Operating in over 23 countries, the company has over 4,700 employees from diverse cultures and backgrounds across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

About BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognised by the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee. It is the successor organisation to the International Badminton Federation (IBF) which was founded on 5 July, 1934. The IBF was rechristened the Badminton World Federation in 2006.

The purpose and objectives of BWF include regulating, promoting, developing and popularising the sport of badminton throughout the world and organising, conducting and presenting international events at the highest level.

The BWF's vision is to make badminton a leading global sport accessible to all - giving every child a chance to play for life. Its mission is to lead and inspire all stakeholders; to deliver entertainment through exciting events to drive fan experience, and to create innovative, impactful and sustainable development initiatives.

BWF has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 189 member associations worldwide.

Poul-Erik Hoeyer is the BWF President and Thomas Lund is the BWF Secretary General.

Fact Sheet

Total is the first global energy company to partner with BWF to promote badminton.

The landmark partnership began in 2015 and has been renewed, to conclude in 2021.

Since 2015, Total has been the Title Sponsor for BWF Major Events (TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup, TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, TOTAL BWF World Championships) until 2021:

2015, TOTAL BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia



2016, TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Kunshan, China



2017, TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup in Gold Coast, Australia ; TOTAL BWF World Championships in Glasgow Scotland

; TOTAL BWF World Championships in

2018, TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Bangkok, Thailand ; TOTAL BWF World Championships in Nanjing , China

; TOTAL BWF World Championships in ,

2019, TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup in Nanning China; TOTAL BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland

Through an extension of the partnership commencing 2018, Total will be the 'Official Energy Partner', and an Official Sponsor for the newly minted HSBC BWF World Tour (Level 1 to Level 4) and HSBC BWF World Tour Finals which were previously known as the BWF World Superseries and BWF World Superseries Finals respectively.

This partnership will last till 2021 covering the tournaments held in China , Denmark , England , France , Hong Kong , India , Indonesia , Japan , Korea, Malaysia , Singapore and Thailand with the following tour structure:

Total's commitment to badminton is symbolic as its core values are aligned with the rigour, precision and endurance showcased in badminton.

Both badminton and Total are expanding globally and share core values such as equal opportunity, local integration and continued innovation.

The partnership with BWF has enabled Total to successfully increase its visibility and brand positioning while strengthening its footprint in the region, beyond the traditional motoring arena.

