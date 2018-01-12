Lexus LC



Toyota Motor Corporation Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has announced that the Lexus LC is to compete in the 46th 24 Hours of Nurburgring endurance race (official name: ADAC Zurich 24h-Rennen, hereafter Nurburgring 24 Hours race), held in Germany from Saturday May 12th through Sunday May 13th, 2018.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_LexusLC11218.jpgLexus LCNurburgring 24 Hours race is held yearly at the Nurburgring in central Germany--known as the world's most grueling course--and 2018 sees the final of this 46th race taking place from May 12th through May 13th. Competing in the Nuburgring 24 Hours race is the starting point for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's activities aimed at "making ever-better cars". This year marks the twelfth consecutive year since TOYOTA GAZOO Racing began competing in 2007, using race cars built by Toyota employees and raced by a team of Toyota's mechanics and engineers.In 2018, the Lexus LC will be competing for the first time. This car has been refined to race specifications by Toyota's mechanics and engineers, and incorporates advanced development technologies(1) destined for future production vehicles such as sports cars. It's all part of our efforts towards "making ever-better cars" through activities aimed at "refining people, refining cars".The four drivers for this race will be Takeshi Tsuchiya, as the chief driver, along with young drivers Takamitsu Matsui, Naoya Gamo, and Yuichi Nakayama. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will push the limits for better cars and refine young drivers so that the whole team can pull together and complete the Nurburgring 24 Hours race.(1) Competing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours race with the Lexus LC will enable us to introduce the following advanced development technologies destined for future production vehicles.- Body technology development (reducing weight, increasing rigidity)- Driver assistance technology (enhancing visibility, etc.)- Aerodynamics development- Engine development (increasing power by reducing friction, enhancing fuel economy, etc.)- Suspension technology (reducing weight, increasing rigidity, enhancing responsiveness, etc.)About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.