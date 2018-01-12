

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said it identified about three thousand 2006 model year Ranger vehicles in North America with airbag inflators that pose higher risk of rupturing in the event of a crash. The company advised owners of these specific 2006 Ford Rangers to stop driving their vehicles so dealers can make repairs immediately. The recall involves about 2,902 vehicles located in North America, with 2,712 located in the United States and federalized territories and 190 in Canada.



Ford said it took the action because there have been two fatalities caused by driver airbag inflator ruptures from Takata inflators built on the same day. On December 22, Ford was notified of a crash in West Virginia that happened on July 1, 2017 involving a 2006 Ford Ranger built in North America with a ruptured non-desiccated Takata driver-side inflator.



Ford said it inspected the vehicle on December 27, confirmed that the inflator ruptured resulting in a driver fatality and notified NHTSA. This is the second fatality reported to Ford due to a Takata inflator rupture. The prior fatality was reported in January 2016.



Affected vehicles include certain 2006 Ford Rangers built at Twin Cities Assembly Plant from August 10, 2005 to December 15, 2005.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX