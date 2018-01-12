

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) said it is making major changes to its News Feed, prioritizing personal posts from family and friends over videos and posts from businesses and news media.



In a blog post, co-founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the sweeping changes are being made to 'encourage meaningful interactions between people,' even as he acknowledged it may hurt the company's bottom line.



'As we roll this out, you'll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media,' Zuckerberg wrote. 'By making these changes, I expect the time people spend on Facebook and some measures of engagement will go down. But I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable.'



Users were finding that business and media posts were 'crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other,' Zuckerberg said. He added that academic studies and internal research found that feeling 'more connected and less lonely . . . correlates with long term measures of happiness and health.'



'On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos - even if they're entertaining or informative - may not be as good,' Zuckerberg said.



