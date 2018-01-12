Monster Byte Acquire MoneyPot in Historic Crypto-Gaming Merger

Industry Veterans to Consolidate Market Share, Focus on B2B Gaming Technology; The Move will Synchronise Strengths Held by each Party to Create a Highly Dynamic Unit

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Two of the most recognized names in online crypto gaming have formally announced a merger in a deal that brings together the long-standing and profitable suite of Monster Byte's crypto gaming products with the vast experience of MoneyPot 's cryptocurrency web wallet with API connections to scores of applications.

With Monster Byte's pioneering efforts in provably fair Bitcoin gambling and the innovative history of MoneyPot's global casino bankroll and cross-application currency transfers, the Monster Byte team is now enhanced with additional team members, each bringing unique value and skills to the tech firm.

Monster Byte technology partner Tim Walters spoke of the exciting prospects of teaming up with MoneyPot:

"We are excited to welcome a brand with such a rich history, with an exceptionally talented team. We look forward to leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations into a truly differentiated and transformative multi-brand cryptocurrency company with a remained heavy focus on B2B gaming."

With the merger concluded, all current MoneyPot investors are to be informed of an eight-week period during which they can perform a full withdrawal of any funds from the public MoneyPot bankroll. After integration has completed, the bankroll will be reopened for investment at a timeframe to be announced.

Primed for Growth Through New Synergies

More than a historic partnership, the merger means that Monster Byte will be able to leverage on new synergies that places it in a position of strength on various fronts.

Market Share: While immediately benefiting from the market share boost of combined user bases, Monster Byte expects an increase of market share, helping capture its target of 5% global industry share by 2019. Furthermore, in an industry that suffers from high player attrition, a larger community continuously engaged by variety, involvement and interaction will serve to improve player loyalty.

Friendly Wallet Client: Players will have access to a powerful yet simple multi-coin wallet portal to use for gaming needs. Monster Byte most recently has begun integrating new 'alt-coins' onto the various gaming platforms they own, and with this merger, will now have further technology to expand deeper into both the 'altcoin' gaming and exchange verticals.

Syndication: Monster Byte has been working diligently towards syndicating its Sportsbook and Casino software through white label gaming and direct API access. Now, with MoneyPot under the Monster Byte umbrella, entrepreneurs can immediately tap into both Monster Byte and MoneyPot solutions to provide best in class offerings to clients without having to develop the product or service themselves.

Increased Profitability

Backed by sound business planning and management, Monster Byte has been a profitable venture for many years and will look to build on this solid foundation going forward. With its new capacities, Monster Byte will now shift its focus in 2018 to its business-to-business (B2B) operations, showcasing all its games and technology on its flagship property BitcoinRush.io.

This means the further development of proprietary gaming technology alongside MoneyPot, Monster Byte aims to to build B2B products that include:

Direct casino and sportsbook API access for developers to build their own gambling portals or sportsbooks funded by their own bankroll.

MoneyPot API access to build casinos on top of MoneyPot APIs accessing a global bankroll.

Whitelabeling to manage custom casinos leveraging Monster Byte games.

Token or Altcoin listing on the MoneyPot network for open trading and gambling on various MoneyPot enabled portals.

About Monster Byte Inc.

Established in 2013, Monster Byte Inc. is a Panama-based technology company which specializes in the creation of B2B gaming software which is leveraged by several well-established cryptocurrency gambling platforms, including BitcoinRush.io, the world's first Bitcoin Sportsbook and Provably Fair Casino.

About MoneyPot

MoneyPot is a versatile cryptocurrency web wallet that connects end users to multiple applications, primarily casinos that operate on top of the MoneyPot API and global bankroll. It is currently being redeveloped as a multi-currency wallet for gaming components, with cryptocurrency exchange feature for trading alternative digital assets.

Visit the MonsterByte Website: https://monsterbyte.io

Visit the MoneyPot Website: https://moneypot.com

Monsterbyte is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

