

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Corporation plc (NE), an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry, announced Thursday that its Board has elected Julie Robertson as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Robertson succeeds David Williams, who retires as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company said the leadership succession plan calls for Williams to remain with the company through February 2018, serving in an advisory capacity.



Robertson has served as the Company's Executive Vice President since 2006. In this role, she has had direct oversight for human resources, procurement and supply chain, learning and development, health, safety environmental functions, and information technology.



From July 2001, she served as Senior Vice President - Administration and has served continuously as Corporate Secretary since December 1993. In September 2017, she was named to the Company's Board of Directors.



Williams said, 'Julie's record of contribution to the Company in many capacities over more than 38 years of service and her thorough understanding of the offshore drilling industry combine to create an exceptional foundation for strong leadership. .. It has been an honor to lead Noble over the past 10 years and I am confident this will be a seamless leadership transition...'



On the NYSE, Noble shares gained 5.6 percent in the regular trading on Thursday to $5.62. In the afterhours trading, shares gained 0.7 percent further.



