Arctech Solar's First Middle East Project to Facilitate Local Seawater Desalination Development

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the very beginning of 2018, Arctech Solar's client formally began the construction work for its 10MW solar power plant in Khafji, Saudi Arabia. This is a new market breakthrough for Arctech Solar's trackers after its successful entry into theAfrican market last October.

The 10MW Khafji project is expected to be commissioned by the end of March 2018. Once completed, this project can not only produce enough electricity to households, but also power seawater desalting plants nearby with clean, renewable solar power. Given that the project was located in a sandy area, Arctech Solar supplied its redundancy design to this project. With the reliability of itsredundancy design and excellent tracking performance, Arctracker Pro was the first tracker product in China that obtained the UL2703 & UL3703 certificates by UL last year and has been widely recognized and accepted by customers.

"We are delighted to make an effort to the development of Saudi Arabia's seawater desalination," commented Mr. Guy Rong, president of Arctech Solar's international business. "This project in Saudi Arabia lays the groundwork for us to enter the Middle East market. We look forward to playing a positive role in 'Saudi Vison 2030' and continuing our involvement in the Middle East area."

Arctech Solar will bring its new product 'SkySmart', the world's first tracker designed for bifacial modules, to the 2018 WFES held in Abu Dhabi on 15th-18th January. We warmly invite you to visit our booth, 8230, and take a closer look at SkySmart.

