The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 12.01.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 12.01.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA ANU1 XFRA CA98420Q1081 XORTX THERAPEUTICS EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA TH1 XFRA US89854H1023 TTEC HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N