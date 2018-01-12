Italian Metals Industrial Consulting Firm Danieli Strengthens Their Cyberdefense Using Clavister

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, has concluded a SEK 1.7M deal with Italian metals industrial consultancy Danieli through Clavister partner Eyelink. The upgrade of their security infrastructure to the latest models from Clavister makes it more modern and resilient as well as higher performing, helping them combat modern cyber threats that ensure business continuity.

The new solution based on Clavister's latest Next Generation Firewall Appliances offers excellent performance combined with a wide range of security and connectivity features, allowing Danieli to consolidate their infrastructure on fewer hardware models.

"Danieli continues to be one of our valued customers after more than 10 years of cooperation, especially in terms of accessing and purchasing professional services which gives them the full value of Clavister's solutions," explains Nicola Fort, CEO of Eyelink. "They appreciate the rock solid platform that Clavister offers, managing not only the security aspects, but also ensuring excellent connectivity and traffic control with highest possible performance," Fort explains why Danieli chose Clavister products. Additionally, the flexible integration with other network equipment and open standards are other factors that Danieli find attractive.

"This renewed trust and confidence in Clavister is a good example of how great partners are helping world-class companies to protect themselves against cyber threats with our highly innovative solutions. That Eyelink retains the customer satisfaction by utilizing Clavister year after year is exactly the kind of feedback we love to see," says Andreas Åsander, Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales.

For more information, please contact:

John Vestberg

President and CEO

john.vestberg@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/italian-metals-industrial-consulting-firm-danieli-strengthens-their-cyberdefense-using-clavister,c2430328

The following files are available for download: