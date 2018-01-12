Lindab International AB: Lindab International AB (publ): New President and CEO in Lindab

The Board of Lindab International AB has appointed Ola Ringdahl as new CEO and President. Ola Ringdahl will replace Fredrik von Oelreich, who has been acting CEO since September 29 2017.



"I'm very pleased to be able to present Ola Ringdahl as new CEO and President", says the Chairman of the Board, Peter Nilsson. "Ola will through his competence and experience create spirit and stability to the company. Ola has as CEO for Nord-Lock Group showed a deep knowledge how to create growth in a complex and innovative business. I'm convinced that he will be able to lead Lindab to new successes".

Ola Ringdahl has since 2013 been president and CEO of Nord-Lock Group. He was Regional Director of Capio Healthcare 2011-2013. During the period 2003-2011 Ola had different leading roles within Crawford, since 2011 a part of Assa Abloy Entrance Systems. Ola is a Swedish citizen, born 1972, and has a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from Stockholm School of Economics.

Ola Ringdahl comments: "I'm honored to get the opportunity to lead Lindab, an established Swedish industrial company with an impressive history. Lindab is well positioned to play a leading role in developing the ventilation area in the future", says Ola Ringdahl. "I'm really looking forward to working together with all the employees in Lindab, the Board of Directors, the customers and the suppliers to take the next step in the development of the company".

Ola is expected to assume his role at Lindab during the first half of 2018, at the latest July 11, 2018.



Stockholm/Grevie January 12, 2018



The information is such that Lindab International AB (publ) is obligated to publish under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish law on Trading with Financial Instruments. The information was submitted for publication on January 12 2018 at 07.40 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, Chairman of the Board

Telephone: +46 73 072 70 48

Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 7,849 m in 2016 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2016, the Nordic market accounted for 47 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 17 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

