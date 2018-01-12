Aktia Bank plc Inside information 12/01/2018 at 9 am



The Board of Directors has today, following an initiative by the five largest shareholders of the company, decided to start preparations for combination of the company's two share series to be resolved by Aktia Bank's Annual General Meeting 2018.



The Board of Directors prepares the combination of the company's two share series to be executed in a way that the stipulations in the Articles of Association concerning the two different share series would be abolished, and as a result of necessary actions taken Aktia Bank would have only one single share series. The single share series would be subject to public trading and all shares would have one vote and otherwise equal rights. The holders of Aktia R-shares would be offered these new shares free of charge in a share issue that would be carried out after the amendment of the Articles of Association.



The five largest shareholders, representing approx. 34 % of shares and approx. 45 % of votes in Aktia Bank, propose that the combination is prepared based on the assumption that the premium to the owners of R-shares would be 12 % in relation to the A-shares.



The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank plc is scheduled to be held on 10 April 2018 in Helsinki. The complete summons to the Annual General Meeting will be published on 27 February 2018. In the summons to the Annual General Meeting detailed terms of the proposal to combine the company's share series will be included.



Aktia Bank Plc has two share series, both of them subject to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. The R series conveys 20 votes per share and the A series one vote per share. The shares are entitled to equal dividend pay-out. The total number of shares is 66,578,811, of which 18,872,088 are R series shares and 46,706,723 A series shares (as per 28/12/2017).



