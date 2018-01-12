QuEST Global Continues to be Recognized as a Leader Amongst Global Product Engineering Services in Zinnov Zones 2017

SINGAPORE, January 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Zinnov rates QuEST as an 'Expansive and Established' player in Product Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Embedded Systems

- QuEST has been positioned in the Leadership zone across its key verticals: Aerospace, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Medical Devices and Transportation



QuEST Global, a pure-play global engineering services & solutions provider, has maintained its leadership position in the overall global engineering R&D landscape in the Zinnov Zones for PES 2017.

QuEST has strengthened its leadership position in product engineering, mechanical engineering services and embedded systems as well as in the key verticals QuEST focuses on: Aerospace, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Medical Devices and Transportation.

Commenting on this achievement, Raman Subramanian, Senior Vice President & Head of New Business Development, QuEST Global said, "This recognition is a re-affirmation to our commitment and focus to deliver innovative services and solutions across product engineering lifecycle for our customers in all our verticals. Our unique local-global model helps us drive transformational outcomes for our customer in the digital era. It is testimony to QuEST Global's excellence in R&D Practice Maturity, Innovation & IP, Eco-System Linkages."

"QuEST is one of the few pure-play engineering services companies who continuously better themselves and make significant progress, year-on-year. In the Zinnov Zones for PES 2017 ratings, QuEST has retained and strengthened their leadership positioning in the global Engineering and R&D services space. Their capabilities in core verticals - Aerospace, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Medical Devices and Transportation are at par with the best Global Engineering firms. Their unique local-global delivery model, strategic account management and capability development leveraging acquisitions positions them in the Leadership zone across verticals," said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice head, Zinnov.

Zinnov's Leadership Zone is defined as the category of engineering service providers who can supply complete solutions in the product lifecycle. In their annual rating survey, Zinnov Zones (previously known as GSPR - Global Service Provider Ratings), Zinnov Management Consulting rates service providers based on their competencies and capabilities in different verticals and market segments.

About QuEST Global

QuEST Global is a focusedglobal engineering solutions provider with a proven track record of 20 years serving the product development & production engineering needs of high technology companies in the Aero Engines, Aerospace & Defence, Hi-Tech & Industrial, Medical Devices, Oil & Gas, Power, and Transportation industries. The company offers mechanical, electrical, electronics, embedded, engineering software, engineering analytics, manufacturing engineering and supply chain transformative solutions across the complete engineering lifecycle.