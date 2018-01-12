KONE OYJ: KONE publishes January 1-December 31, 2017 Financial Statement Bulletin on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. EET and Financial Statements 2017 at 12:45 p.m. EET

KONE Corporation, press release, January 12, 2018 at 9.05 a.m. EET



KONE publishes January 1-December 31, 2017 Financial Statement Bulletin on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. EET and Financial Statements 2017 at 12:45 p.m. EET

Financial Statement Bulletin and Financial Statements

KONE Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Bulletin for the January 1-December 31, 2017 accounting period on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. EET. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

The Financial Statements for 2017 will be published on the same day at 12:45 p.m. EET. The Financial Statements will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

Press and analyst meetings

A meeting for the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. EET.

A meeting for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EET and will be available as a live webcast on www.kone.com. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.kone.com later the same day. The meeting can also be joined via a telephone conference.

US callers: +1 323-794-2551

UK callers: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Finnish callers: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Participant code: KONE

Both meetings will take place in KONE Building, located at Keilasatama 3, Espoo, Finland.

2017 publications and releases

KONE's Financial Statements 2017 will be available as a hard copy during week 8. A separate Corporate Responsibility Report of KONE's operations in 2017 will be published in the second quarter of 2018. The reports will be mailed to those registered on the company's mailing list.

All stock exchange and press releases published by KONE in 2017 can be found on www.kone.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 204 75 4705

Sender:

KONE Corporation



Henrik Ehrnrooth

President and CEO

Ilkka Hara

CFO

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion and at the end of the year over 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

