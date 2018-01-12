Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12-Jan-2018 / 07:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pavel Shilyaev 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board ?f Directors / CEO b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works" b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0009084396 code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 44.99 100 RUB 44.995 100 RUB 44.995 6,300 RUB 44.995 300 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 6,800 shares volume Price RUB 305,965.5 e) Date of the 2018-01-11 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS» ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 5101 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644945 12-Jan-2018

