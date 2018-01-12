Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jan-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 January 2018 it purchased for cancellation 5,950 Income Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP20.70 per share. Following the above transaction, the total number of Income Shares in issue is 8,348,164. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company. Enquiries: George Bayer Maitland Administration Services Limited 01245 398950 Robert Finlay Stockdale Securities Limited 020 7601 6118 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: POS TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 5095 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644881 12-Jan-2018

