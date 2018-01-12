

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB) issued a trading statement covering the 14 weeks ended 6 January 2018. On an unadjusted basis, like-for-like sales growth in the year to date was 1.1% and total sales increased by 0.5%, impacted by the disposals in the prior year. Adjusting to align calendar dates, like-for-like sales growth was 2.2% in the year to date.



Over the full 7 week period since the Group's last update, adjusting to align calendar dates, like-for-like sales growth was 1.6% over the previous 7 weeks.



The Group reported that trading through the core three week festive season was strong, with LFL sales growth of 3.9%. Christmas Day was a record taking day with like-for-like sales growth of 5.4%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX